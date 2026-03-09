Michael Zeligman is poised to hit the jackpot with Paradigm International and the Russian oil trade

With the Middle East conflict driving oil prices sky-high, rumours are swirling that the US will ease up on sanctions against the shadow fleet. That means Michael Zeligman, a titan of the trade, is poised to reap huge rewards from Russian oil for his Paradigm International. He’s done it before, and he’ll do it again. Zeligman has a massive fleet of Aframax tankers standing by, ready to be filled.

Michael Zeligman is a Latvian citizen who lives between Monaco and Moscow. He founded Concept Oil Services Ltd., a Hong Kong‑registered oil‑trading and logistics firm that became one of the biggest buyers of Russian crude, especially from smaller Russian producers (“malychis”) before the war in Ukraine.

After the EU sanctions on Russian oil, Zeligman shifted much of his activity to the United Arab Emirates. He controls a series of Dubai‑registered companies, most notably Demex Trading Ltd. (DMCC), which he co-founded with Mikhail Mezentsev, a former director at Transneft, and which was designated by the U.S. Treasury in early 2025 for facilitating the export of Russian oil and diesel despite sanctions.



Although Demex was black‑listed, Zeligman himself was not personally sanctioned. He responded by launching a new venture, Paradigm International, which continues to move large volumes of Russian crude (over 12 million barrels since Jan 2025, including 1.1 million barrels in Jan 2026) to Asian markets, mainly China, using large Aframax/Suezmax tankers that can skirt the G7 $60‑per‑barrel price‑cap.

A 2023 nvestigations by the Swiss NGO Public Eye described Zeligman as a “near‑exclusive supplier” to firms like Paramount SA/DMCC, which was sanctioned by the United Kingdom, and as a key figure in a “small but influential network of Dubai‑registered oil‑trading firms” that have become a major conduit for Russian oil after Western embargoes pushed traders toward the UAE.

As of early 2026, Zeligman appears to be the only survivor of the sanctions regime. After Eyub Etibar, Tahir Garayev and Mukhtar Lakhani were sanctioned, Michael Zeligman appears to be the last remaining prince of Russian oil trading, operating freely and without any sanctions on him or his associate Mikhaeil Mezentsev. He remains active in moving Russian crude and diesel, largely avoiding direct personal sanctions while their corporate entities face secondary‑sanctions risk. His operations illustrate how individual traders can exploit jurisdictional gaps to keep Russian energy flowing despite international restrictions.