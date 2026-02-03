Oleksii Abasov: How Ukrainian Businesses Can Attract International Investments and Hedge Risks During War

Ukrainian businesses face unprecedented challenges during wartime, but there are unique opportunities to attract international investments in Ukraine. Investors seek stable, high-growth projects in IT, agritech, renewable energy, logistics, and infrastructure. Protecting business against political and military risks is as important as attracting capital.



Why international investments matter for Ukrainian businesses

International investments in Ukraine allow companies to:

• Support key economic sectors during conflict

• Implement advanced technology and corporate governance standards

• Build trust in Ukrainian companies globally

Example: “AgroTech Ukraine” raised $5M from European investors and insured risks via IFC, providing investor protection and credibility.

Strategies to attract international investments during war

Transparency and audit readiness for investors

Investors prefer companies with open financial reporting. Independent audits and transparent reports increase the likelihood of securing capital.

Focus on strategic sectors for investment

High-demand sectors:

• IT and cybersecurity

• Agri-business and agri-tech

• Renewable energy

• Logistics, transport, and infrastructure

International partnerships and accelerators for investor access

Participation in global accelerators, incubators, and conferences boosts visibility and access to investor networks.

Example: “SolarCity Ukraine” joined a German accelerator, secured investment from an international fund, and partially insured the project via World Bank / IFC, reducing investor risk.

World-class investment presentation (pitch deck)

Key elements:

• Transparent business plan with financial forecasts

• SWOT analysis and military/political risk assessment

• Success cases and growth potential evidence

• ROI calculation for investors

Hedging business against military and political risks via IFC and World Bank

Institutions like the World Bank, IFC, and OPIC offer insurance for military and political risks, increasing investor confidence and protecting capital.

Example: An investor contributed $3M to a Ukrainian logistics company and insured via IFC. Partial damage from military actions was covered by insurance, allowing operations to continue.

Practical tips for Ukrainian entrepreneurs

• Prepare English versions of your website, pitch decks, and financial reports

• Position your business as strategically important for Ukraine’s economy

• Use international funds, grants, and business risk insurance

• Leverage PR and media to build credibility

• Apply international corporate governance standards

Author: Oleksii Abasov, Entrepreneur