Imangali Tasmagambetov and Kenes Rakishev will be included in the sanctions lists of the EU, Ukraine, and the UK, following their appearance in the Myrotvorets database

Kazakh politician from Nazarbayev’s circle and close friend of Putin, Imangali Tasmagambetov, as well as his son-in-law Kenes Rakishev, will be added to the sanctions lists of Ukraine, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. After the recent inclusion in the Myrotvorets database of Imangali Tasmagambetov, Secretary General of the CSTO and his son-in-law Rakishev, they were accused in their native Kazakhstan of supporting Russian aggression by supplying armored vehicles produced in Kazakhstan for Russia’s war against Ukraine. The story of Rakishev-Tasmagambetov armored vehicle deliveries to the Russian army began with Mariupol. The Telegram channel “Military Informant” published photos of a Kazakh armored personnel carrier “Arlan” on April 5, 2022. The photo was taken on the streets of Mariupol, where bloody urban fighting was underway at the time.

For the Tasmagambetov-Rakishev family, sanctions from Ukraine, the EU, and the UK could have extremely severe consequences. Over 20 years of public service, Imangali Tasmagambetov amassed a fortune of $3 billion. The vast majority of the Tasmagambetov-Rakishev family assets are moved to the countries of the European Union and the United Kingdom. Even in Ukraine, Tasmagambetov holds assets worth $200 million.

Tasmagambetov’s justifications

“I am not pro-Russian,” is the main message of the nearly six-minute video address by Imangali Tasmagambetov. His speech was filled with quotes from Kazakh philosophers in an attempt to respond to criticism from Kazakhs who accused him of wanting to send compatriots to war against Ukraine.

“Some unhappy people consider me pro-Russian, a traitor to the Kazakhs. In our time, when strength is determined not by agreements but by military power, I represent my country in an international military organization, risking for the safety and interests of my people. Is that a crime?” said the CSTO head Imangali Tasmagambetov.